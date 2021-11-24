Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

NYSE BDN opened at $14.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.44, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 242,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

