Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Brink’s stock opened at $66.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.62. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $84.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Brink’s will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth $2,633,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Brink’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

