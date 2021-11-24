Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $555.12 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $386.17 and a 1-year high of $577.21. The company has a market cap of $228.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $520.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Summit Insights lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.96.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

