Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $296,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,692 shares of company stock valued at $35,911,477. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.86. 271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,807. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.91 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.88.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

