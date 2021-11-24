Brokerages Anticipate Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $431.88 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will report $431.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $426.40 million and the highest is $435.30 million. Cable One posted sales of $336.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CABO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,149.57.

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.00, for a total value of $289,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total value of $588,995.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,329 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,122 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,627,000 after buying an additional 20,419 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,421,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,251,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 174,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,577,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 137,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,708,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CABO traded down $9.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,839.50. The company had a trading volume of 684 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,180. Cable One has a one year low of $1,674.35 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,813.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,871.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 20.47%.

Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

