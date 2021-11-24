Brokerages Anticipate Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to Announce $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will post $1.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $0.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance also posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.86. The stock had a trading volume of 103,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,827,354. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

