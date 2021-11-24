Brokerages Expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Byline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,569,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 274.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 159,377 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,322,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 137,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 360.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 124,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 100,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,612. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.36. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $28.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

