Brokerages Expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Will Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. Forrester Research posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 3,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $185,962.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Darrah sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $129,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,868 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,655. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 119,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,894,000 after buying an additional 39,342 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 742.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FORR opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

