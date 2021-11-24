Brokerages Expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICL Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.20. ICL Group reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 240%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ICL Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 817,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 294,427 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ICL Group by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 61,721 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in ICL Group by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 229,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 67,606 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in ICL Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 309,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 9.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ICL traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.22. 1,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $9.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0837 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

