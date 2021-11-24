Brokerages Expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Novan reported earnings of ($0.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Novan had a negative net margin of 833.16% and a negative return on equity of 179.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Novan stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.26. 185,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,259. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55. Novan has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $98.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Novan by 557.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 75,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novan by 9.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novan by 14.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Novan in the second quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Novan in the second quarter valued at $2,325,000. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

