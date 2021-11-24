Brokerages Expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for OLO’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OLO will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OLO.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%.

OLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $838,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $501,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 883,753 shares of company stock valued at $25,991,451.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raine Capital LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth approximately $903,077,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in OLO by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,891,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,892,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 16.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,921,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,749,000 after buying an additional 568,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,460,000 after buying an additional 1,452,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 76.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,304,000 after buying an additional 963,591 shares during the last quarter. 48.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OLO traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $25.37. 30,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,960. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.22. OLO has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OLO (OLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.