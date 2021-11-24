Brokerages Expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will post $59.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $59.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.10 million. STAAR Surgical posted sales of $46.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year sales of $230.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.50 million to $230.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $295.97 million, with estimates ranging from $293.30 million to $300.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

STAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

In related news, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,776.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,315 shares of company stock valued at $14,541,201. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAA stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.61. 186,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,742. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $163.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 225.24 and a beta of 0.95.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

