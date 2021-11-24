Brokerages Expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Post $2.03 EPS

Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to announce earnings of $2.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97. Stanley Black & Decker reported earnings per share of $3.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $10.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.77 to $10.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.98 to $12.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWK. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $189.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $167.65 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

