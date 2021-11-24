Brokerages Expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.41 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

UNIT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 29,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,259. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.87 and a beta of 0.94. Uniti Group has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $14.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 400.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

