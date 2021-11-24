Brokerages Expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Vonage reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vonage.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.37 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

VG has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Vonage from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vonage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair cut Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ VG opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.67, a P/E/G ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. Vonage has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,257,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,570,854.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,109 shares of company stock worth $2,229,186 over the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 19.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 1,536.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 124.9% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 131.6% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 173,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 98,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 37.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vonage (VG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.