Brokerages Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.53) and the highest is $0.07. Zillow Group reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 273.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zillow Group.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 20.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZG traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.51. The stock had a trading volume of 36,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.25. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.