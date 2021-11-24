Brokerages Set British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Price Target at GBX 517.17

Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 537 ($7.02).

Several brokerages have commented on BLND. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 618 ($8.07) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday.

BLND stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 424.42 ($5.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 503.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 512.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 10.32 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. This represents a yield of 1.94%. British Land’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In other news, insider Loraine Woodhouse bought 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.87) per share, with a total value of £24,848.24 ($32,464.38). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total transaction of £140,065.76 ($182,996.81).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

