Brokerages Set Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Target Price at $263.89

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded up $4.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.24. 127,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.02 and its 200-day moving average is $212.69. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $174.53 and a 52 week high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.667 per share. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

