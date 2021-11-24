Brokerages Set Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Price Target at $24.50

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DDL. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at $1,535,000. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

DDL stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.66. 685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,857. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dingdong has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $46.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($7.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $719.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dingdong will post -6.69 EPS for the current year.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

