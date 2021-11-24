Brokerages Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target at $46.00

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPR. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 38.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth about $372,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 150.9% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,953,000 after purchasing an additional 900,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.08. 14,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,863. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 392.57, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.77.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

