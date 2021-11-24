Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) PT at C$33.82

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.01.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$38.50 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 258,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,284. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.51. The company has a market cap of C$19.52 billion and a PE ratio of 26.50. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$17.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9194265 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

