Brokerages Set IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target at $54.89

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.89.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IGIFF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS IGIFF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.02. 304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $41.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.7951 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

