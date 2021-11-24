Brokerages Set Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) PT at €43.32

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €43.32 ($49.23).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($48.86) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Nord/LB set a €36.50 ($41.48) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. DZ Bank set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($44.32) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.26) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($22.39).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

