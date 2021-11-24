Brokerages Set Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) PT at $292.80

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $292.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $5.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.39. 117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,286. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $159.18 and a 52 week high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 228.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

