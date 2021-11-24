Brokerages Set Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Price Target at GBX 2,094.17

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

A number of analysts have issued reports on MNDI shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Mondi news, insider Philip Yea acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,773 ($23.16) per share, with a total value of £88,650 ($115,821.79). Also, insider Svein Richard Brandtzaeg purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,811 ($23.66) per share, for a total transaction of £22,637.50 ($29,576.04). Insiders bought 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,172,351 over the last ninety days.

LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,814.50 ($23.71) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,824.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,234.39. Mondi has a 1 year low of GBX 1,647 ($21.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,088 ($27.28). The company has a market capitalization of £8.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.96.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

