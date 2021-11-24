Brokerages Set Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) PT at $43.00

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

VOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vor Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Vor Biopharma stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45. Vor Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $5,059,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,851,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,130,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 356,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,098,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 77,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

