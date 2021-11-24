Brokers Issue Forecasts for Royal Caribbean Group’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.07.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

RCL has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $78.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.62) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,728,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,294,000 after acquiring an additional 105,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,015,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,240,000 after acquiring an additional 79,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,315,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,155,000 after acquiring an additional 254,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,706,000 after acquiring an additional 189,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.