Brokers Offer Predictions for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LOW. Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $251.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $149.31 and a twelve month high of $256.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.19. The stock has a market cap of $174.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $8,677,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $2,755,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $931,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 89,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,217,000 after buying an additional 13,183 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.