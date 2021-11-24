Brokers Set Expectations for XPO Logistics, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a research note issued on Sunday, November 21st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.42.

NYSE:XPO opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,964,000 after purchasing an additional 88,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after purchasing an additional 774,370 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,156,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,508,000 after purchasing an additional 80,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

