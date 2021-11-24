Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Receives C$71.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAM.A. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$86.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TSE:BAM.A opened at C$74.11 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of C$48.34 and a 12 month high of C$77.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$72.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.56.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

