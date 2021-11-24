Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.02

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.02 and traded as high as C$48.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$47.53, with a volume of 193,015 shares trading hands.

BEP.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.80.

The company has a market cap of C$12.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -123.39%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

