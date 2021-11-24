Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director John A. Hackett Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. The business had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

