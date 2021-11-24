BRP (DOOO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BRP to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $81.01 on Wednesday. BRP has a 1 year low of $51.78 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. BRP’s payout ratio is 5.04%.

DOOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BRP during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BRP by 79.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BRP by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

