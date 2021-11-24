BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Lowered to $131.00 at National Bank Financial

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from $135.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.95% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DOOO. TD Securities lifted their price target on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $1.93 on Wednesday, reaching $82.94. 6,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,199. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.86. BRP has a 52 week low of $51.78 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.72.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRP will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,549,000 after purchasing an additional 868,626 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in BRP by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,757,000 after buying an additional 478,167 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of BRP by 11.2% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 646,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,717,000 after buying an additional 65,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BRP by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,912,000 after acquiring an additional 158,122 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.