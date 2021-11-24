Buffington Mohr McNeal Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.94.

LLY traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $251.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $142.61 and a one year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

