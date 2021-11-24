Buffington Mohr McNeal Makes New $2.68 Million Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $760,346,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $476,734,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $298,280,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLVT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.08. 6,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,561,873. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.62. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

