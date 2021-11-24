Buffington Mohr McNeal Purchases 7,787 Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal owned approximately 0.13% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 635,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 249,952 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 55,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 79.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 58,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 25,914 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SUSB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,388. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.91. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

