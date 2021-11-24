Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $94.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BBW opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 31,926 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $593,823.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,395.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 34,822 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $595,107.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,629 shares of company stock worth $1,885,722 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 283.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 52,772 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

