Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BURL traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,028. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.90. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $217.38 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Burlington Stores stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Burlington Stores worth $39,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.37.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

