Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burning Rock Biotech Limited focuses on the application of next generation sequencing technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients as well as NGS-based cancer early detection. Burning Rock Biotech Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Separately, Cowen began coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BNR stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. Burning Rock Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of -1.79.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 31.26% and a negative net margin of 142.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Burning Rock Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

