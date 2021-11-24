Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $39.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

