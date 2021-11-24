Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 454 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT opened at $113.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $152.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $110.06 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.05.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

