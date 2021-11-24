Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for about 1.3% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Paychex by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth about $987,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 61,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYX opened at $125.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.16.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

