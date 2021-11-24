Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Acquires 920 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRB. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Boenning Scattergood raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

WRB opened at $84.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $84.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.34%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.