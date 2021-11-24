Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $3.98 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,716 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL stock opened at $92.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $56.36 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.31 and its 200 day moving average is $87.62. The firm has a market cap of $252.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

