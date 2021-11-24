Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Has $972,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock opened at $428.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $330.04 and a 52 week high of $435.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $414.56 and a 200-day moving average of $403.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.