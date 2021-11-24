Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Sells 1,044 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.06 and a 200-day moving average of $97.68.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

