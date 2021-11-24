BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.87 Per Share

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.8721 per share on Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 15.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from BW LPG’s previous dividend of $0.77.

OTCMKTS BWLLY remained flat at $$5.48 on Wednesday. BW LPG has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.92.

Get BW LPG alerts:

Separately, UBS Group began coverage on shares of BW LPG in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.