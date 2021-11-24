BZEdge Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded up 73.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. BZEdge has a market capitalization of $450,050.83 and approximately $1.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BZEdge has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00067279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00072102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00087204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,229.25 or 0.07397517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,252.31 or 1.00141919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BZEdge Coin Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge

BZEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BZEdge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

