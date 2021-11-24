C J Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

C J Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. C J Advisory Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUSC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period.

BATS:NUSC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.12. 69,908 shares of the company traded hands. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average is $44.68.

